Along with restaurants and businesses, the extended South Bay power outages have affected gas stations, ATMs, and stoplights.

'What can we do?' Thousands across South Bay grapple with extended power outages amid storm cleanup

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Tens of thousands of families and businesses are still without power across the Bay Area.

A total of more than 43,000 customers were in the dark at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, two full days after Tuesday's storm.

As for getting power restored, it could still take days for some in the South Bay.

As the sound of generators fill the air, downtown Los Altos transformed into a ghost town with most businesses shuttered and a few surviving solely off generators.

"What can we do? We just have to sit it out," David Chan, a Los Altos visitor said.

Meanwhile, power outages have meant even more complications for the city. Gas stations are unable to pump gas without power, and the same for ATMs and stop lights, which caused a bit of gridlock for morning commuters. Every single light is now being treated as a four-way stop.

"Difficult, difficult, really," Sherwin Sand, a Los Altos business manager said. "Because I have to stop and wait for each traffic light would take about five minutes."

PG &E says at one point during Tuesday's atmospheric river, 468,000 customers across the Bay Area lost power, the worst system-wide outage in a single day in nearly 30 years.

"Their crews must be up to their eyeballs with work," Steve, a Los Altos resident said.

Some Los Altos customers were told their power wouldn't be restored until 10 p.m. Friday night.

"It's kind of disappointing, I don't know this for a fact but I get the idea that there's been a lot of deferred maintenance," Steve said. "There are numerous telephone poles that are tilted up there, and I think they're trying to work through that."

As some restaurant owners bring in refrigeration trucks, just to keep some of their food from spoiling, others don't have that option.

"Bad for business but there's nothing we can do so just have to stay positive," Sand said.

PG &E is assuring customers they have more than 1,700 crews, including some being brought in from other parts of the state, to repair damage mostly caused by falling debris and get the lights back on.

"We are moving heaven and earth here, all of our crews are out working and trying to get you back in lights as quickly as possible," Aaron Johnson, a PG &E Regional Vice President said.

Amid the power outage, a group of restaurants in Los Altos and the city's Chamber of Commerce is planning to have a community cookout Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help provide shifts for staff and food for emergency and storm crews.

This event is free and happening in the Chamber parking lot at 321 University Avenue.

They will also be collecting donations for flood victims in Monterey County.

