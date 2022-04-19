birds

Live camera shows newborn baby red-tailed hawks in SF Presidio

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two red-tailed hawks, nesting in San Francisco's Presidio, have expanded their family.

The second chick, known as an "eya" by bird experts, was seen hatching Tuesday morning on the live Raptor Cam, posted by the Presidio Trust.

The first chick hatched on Saturday, after the mother laid the two eggs in mid-March, according to the agency's website.

The hawk family set up their nest about 100 feet up in a eucalyptus tree near the Presidio's Main Post, according to Presidio Trust experts.

RELATED: UC Berkeley's naming contest heats up for Annie the Falcon's new boyfriend

The mother and father hawk had been trading off on incubation duties, while father occasionally hunts for a small rodent for lunch, according to the agency website.

Now has been a common time for birds to rest, or nest for the season, with the Presidio serving as an important stop on the Pacific Flyway, with 323 different types of birds spotted in the park to date, the Presidio Trust said.

RELATED: Case Closed? Mystery of Cal's missing peregrine falcon 'Annie' may now finally be solved

If you want to check out the Presidio Trust's live Raptor Cam, click here.

More TOP STORIES News