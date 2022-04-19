Live camera shows newborn baby red-tailed hawks in SF Presidio

The second chick, known as an "eya" by bird experts, was seen hatching Tuesday morning on the live Raptor Cam, posted by the Presidio Trust.
The first chick hatched on Saturday, after the mother laid the two eggs in mid-March, according to the agency's website.
The hawk family set up their nest about 100 feet up in a eucalyptus tree near the Presidio's Main Post, according to Presidio Trust experts.
The mother and father hawk had been trading off on incubation duties, while father occasionally hunts for a small rodent for lunch, according to the agency website.
Now has been a common time for birds to rest, or nest for the season, with the Presidio serving as an important stop on the Pacific Flyway, with 323 different types of birds spotted in the park to date, the Presidio Trust said.
