The second annual Pride Prom, geared towards LGBTQ+ youth, is coming up in Contra Costa County at the end of the month.

2nd annual Pride Prom scheduled in Contra Costa County and here's how you can help

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The second annual Pride Prom, geared towards LGBTQ+ youth, is coming up in Contra Costa County at the end of the month.

More than 100 students went to last year's Pride Prom.

John Muir Health is providing some funding through a community grant, while PFLAG Clayton-Concord is sponsoring the prom.

MORE: Pride flag murals at Castro Valley schools cause opposing rallies, gain national attention

"Not everyone feels comfortable being fully themselves at Prom and so coming to a place where everyone can be fully themselves and celebrate with whom they want in the manner that they want and know that no one in the building is going to make a deprecating comment about that come Monday morning, that's a really freeing, I think, kind of thing to happen," said Kathleen Krentz, PFLAG Clayton-Concord President.

"I've never been a big fan of school dances, partly because there's just way too many people and it can be a lot with.. being queer.. It's not always, like, comfortable to be.. You can't always just be yourself there," said Ygnacio Valley High senior Sheridan Donovan-Stauder. "So at Pride, like, me and my friends were able to do that, which was a lot of fun. And it's kind of like having our own space."

This year's theme will be Wonderland.

LAST YEAR: 1st-ever 'Pride Prom' announced for Contra Costa Co. high schoolers

The prom will be April 22 at Concord High School from 8 to 11 p.m. It's open to students in 11th and 12th grade in the Mount Diablo Unified School District as well as students at Carondelet High School, De la Salle High School, and Clayton Valley Charter High School.

Tickets are on sale for $50 as they're trying to make it more affordable than other proms in the area.

In addition, you can sponsor tickets that will go to students in need.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live