Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 'Right move' to keep Princess cruise ship from docking in San Francisco, former FEMA official says

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CDC is planning with federal, state and local officials in San Francisco on what to do with passengers on board the Grand Princess Voyage cruise ship. On the ship's first leg, three people tested positive. On the ship's second leg, 11 passengers and 10 crew members are symptomatic. The ship was set to dock in San Francisco on Thursday.

Former FEMA Senior Official, Mark Neveau, said the plan to keep the ship offshore and fly test kits to passengers is the right move.

"There's an inconvenience, no question, but it's a strong, bold correct move to protect them, as well as the disease spreading throughout the seventh-largest economy in the world," Neveau said.

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns: Princess cruise ship heading to San Francisco held off coast while passengers get tested

Neveau has decades of public safety experience, he worked as a San Francisco Bay Area Fire Department Battalion Chief and Federal Coordinating Officer with FEMA. Neveau said what's happening to this cruise ship and these passengers is unprecedented.

"We've got a cruise ship with thousands of people out on the water waiting to get tested, before they can disembark all these people- that's unprecedented. They need to make a determination, what are we going to do with folks? Those who are actually exposed and are a-symptomatic- not showing any signs, or those that definitely have the illness- do we transport them or do we send them home?" Neveau said.

ABC7 News asked Neveau, are San Francisco officials ready for this type of situation.

"I think they'll have enough time to prepare, given the testing and the communications - and they're already having those discussions, they're having conference calls. The governor declaring a state of emergency today, is part of listening to local officials on what the needs are and how to move forward," Neveau said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Brisbane resident Meg Ankenbruck met up with her coworkers at Pier 23 Cafe Restaurant and Bar. She said they work in the service industry and are already feeling an economic impact.

"We're meeting tonight and we're all in catering and you know we're losing business right now," Ankenbruck said.

She also feels that keeping the cruise ship offshore is in the best interest of everyone.

"I think that's wonderful, we've got to be reactive and have to take care of our people so, keep it offshore," Ankenbruck said.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdcillnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News