Organizers shut down Port of Oakland calling for cease-fire in Gaza

Community members across the Bay Area shut down the Port of Oakland on Saturday demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Community members across the Bay Area shut down the Port of Oakland on Saturday demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Community members across the Bay Area shut down the Port of Oakland on Saturday demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Community members across the Bay Area shut down the Port of Oakland on Saturday demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Protesters gathered at the Port of Oakland at 5 a.m. on Saturday to demand an end to United States support of Israel's actions in Palestine.

More than 1000 people confirmed attendance to the protest's morning portion-- spanning from 5 a.m. to around noon--within their digital RSVP form, according to event media contact Wassim Hage.

Organizers expect a few thousand protesters to join their occupation of the port in the afternoon. They began planning the event late last week, according to Hage.

The port does opened at 9 a.m.

The protesters say that aid has contributed to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

United Nations officials have described scenes of "utter horror" on the streets there.

VIDEO: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march in downtown SF, calling for end to Israel-Hamas war

Hundreds of protesters marched down Market Street, towards bustling Union Square, calling for an immediate end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

A CNN investigation found at least 20 out of the 22 hospitals in northern Gaza were damaged or destroyed in the first two months of the war - with 14 being directly hit.

The Hamas-run health ministry says nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7.

The group Save the Children says some 10,000 of the dead are children.

The conflict is also spreading.

MORE: Demonstrators call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire outside Nancy Pelosi's SF home

On Saturday, the U.S. carried out more strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

They are attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians.

Bay City News contributed to this report

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live