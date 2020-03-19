Coronavirus

'QuarantineChat' helps people feel connected during coronavirus shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Feeling isolated while stuck at home during the Coronavirus pandemic? Artists Danielle Baskin and Max Hawkins have developed phone-call software that randomly connects quarantined or self-isolated users to each other.

The free service is called "QuarantineChat," and it's being used to socialize while preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. "It's people in self-isolation or people that are in a mandated quarantine, or people that just want to cheer people up," Baskin said.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

The phone-calls are private, says Baskin, and only your username is visible to others. QuarantineChat is powered by the "Dialup" app, developed by Baskin and Hawkins, and all calls are encrypted end-to-end, according to their website.

Baskin said the call service is being used by people all around the world in countries like Spain, Italy, Iran, and Hong Kong.

"What everyone is saying is they feel very much less alone, and less crazy in the things they are doing to prepare. And also people are sharing tips and stuff, like recipes, like workout routines, activities. And so it's this exciting moment where you feel less alone dealing with this, but you also get this outside influence and can have an interesting conversation."

CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

QuarantineChat's website also states: "We do not tolerate hatred or jokes about suffering. This is not a place to seek or give medical help. Please be kind and conscientious."

Click here for more information on QuarantineChat.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycdcillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusinfectionvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News