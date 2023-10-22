  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Here's how long Level 1 storm is expected to stick around Sunday

Sunday, October 22, 2023 4:17PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Level 1 storm brings cold front, light showers
Scattered showers have returned to the Bay Area this morning with a cold front crossing Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front makes its way through the Bay Area Sunday bringing light scattered showers to the region.

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

You will see the best chance for widespread showers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And there is a chance you will hear a clap of thunder from noon to 2 p.m.

But after 2 p.m., showers will begin to diminish and exit the Bay Area.

Rainfall totals will be less than .25" in most cities.

