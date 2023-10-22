Scattered showers have returned to the Bay Area this morning with a cold front crossing Northern California.

TIMELINE: Here's how long Level 1 storm is expected to stick around Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cold front makes its way through the Bay Area Sunday bringing light scattered showers to the region.

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

You will see the best chance for widespread showers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And there is a chance you will hear a clap of thunder from noon to 2 p.m.

But after 2 p.m., showers will begin to diminish and exit the Bay Area.

Rainfall totals will be less than .25" in most cities.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

This is a level 1 light storm on the SIS

9am-2pm today is the best chance for finding widespread showers

Noon-2pm we have a slight chance of hearing a clap of thunder

After 2pm the showers will begin to diminish and exit the Bay Area.

Rainfall totals will be less than .25" in most cities.