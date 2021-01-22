storm

San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow next week

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab the umbrella, you'll need it over the next week. The strongest storm of the season is heading to the Bay Area, potentially bringing heavy rain and even snow, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

"A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.


Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.
But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding.

"That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: Strong winter storm could dump up to 6 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada

"It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.

Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermount diablosan franciscosan josesan rafaeloaklandberkeleymarinsanta rosaredwood citybay areasnowstormmount hamiltonweatherrainforecaststorm damagecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
2 more storms in Bay Area weather forecast this week
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Series of storms in Bay Area to usher in the new year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Coronavirus: Hundreds vaccinated at SF City College
Derick Almena pleads guilty in deadly Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
CA keeps key data from public as 1 region exits stay-home order
Snowstorm could bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Sierra
Mega Millions jackpot soars to a massive estimated $1 billion
Show More
COVID-19 live updates: CA breaks single-day record with deaths
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial
More TOP STORIES News