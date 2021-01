San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow next week

That sound you hear is the storm door opening...

Our first 3-Strong storm on the way...#StormWatch#BayArea pic.twitter.com/l37oiJfVdl — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 22, 2021

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab the umbrella, you'll need it over the next week. The strongest storm of the season is heading to the Bay Area, potentially bringing heavy rain and even snow, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco "A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding."That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale "It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.