Storm timeline: North Bay to get soaked first, before rain moves into South Bay during evening commute

Nicco is tracking a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale for Tuesday and Wednesday.
So, what can you expect today?
The storm moves into the heart of the Bay Area during lunch.
Nicco says the South Bay, including places like Mountain View, won't get drenched until about 4 p.m.
The wet weather will turn to scattered light showers around 7 p.m.
"It will be a little breezy before the rain sets in, especially in higher elevations," said Nicco. "Expect light to moderate showers tonight through tomorrow."
The wet weather will move out of the Bay Area Wednesday by around 7 p.m.
Both storms are expected to bring a wide range of rainfall totals.
"From a tenth of an inch in the South Bay to three quarters of an inch in the North Bay," added Nicco. "We could get more than inch up in our mountains."
Temperatures will be cooler starting Wednesday before the Bay Area sees another chance of wet weather on Sunday, according to Nicco.
Gusty SW winds bringing rain faster to usual areas in Marin County. #BayAreaWX #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/eblubKZqh7— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 17, 2020
Winds🌬️ increasing as cold front approaches.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) November 17, 2020
Cross wind for east/west bridges & other elevated surfaces.@JobinaABC7 #breezy #BayArea pic.twitter.com/POw502nr8r