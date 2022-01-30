Business

Bay Area sports bars gearing up for 49ers game Sunday

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area sports bars gearing up for 49ers game Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With less than 24 hours to go before the big game, both fans and businesses are getting ready to cheer on the 49ers Sunday afternoon.

At Kezar Pub in San Francisco, owner Cyril Hackett tells me he's expecting his bar to be standing room only for most of the day.

"Up early this morning getting ready. Making sure we have enough inventory, we have enough chicken wings and enough beer," said Hackett.

RELATED: 49ers-Rams NFC Championship Game could break StubHub playoff ticket record

Across town, it was a similar story at Harry's Bar, where they ran out of reservations last Sunday immediately after the latest 49ers' win.

"What I did is for tomorrow's game I rented some additional tables and chairs because I want to expand the outside seating area," said general manager, Charles Johnson.

With sports bars around the Bay Area expected to be packed with the Faithful, COVID safety was also on the minds of many establishments.

"We still follow some of the older protocols where we sanitize between each seating, we sanitize the menus after every use," Johnson said.

RELATED: More than 1,000 Niners fans show up to Saturday's tailgate in LA
EMBED More News Videos

At Saturday's official 49ers tailgate party, well over a thousand 49ers fans showed up in anticipation of the Sunday kickoff.



But the big weekend is about a lot more than just sports. It's also a chance for local businesses to make up some of the revenue lost during the pandemic.

"Business has been down in general and really hasn't gotten back to where it was before. The 49ers definitely help. Big events help," Hackett said.

But despite the anticipation and nerves ahead of the big game, everyone we talked to says they're confident the Niners will bring home a win.

"Yes, of course! We're going to be shouting loud enough that we won't be able to hear the calls, and we'll root on the 49ers for a win and get them back to the Super Bowl," Hackett said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnfc championship gamebuilding a better bay areabarnfleconomyfootballnfl playoffsrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
EXCLUSIVE: Asian man punched in eye, racially abused in SF
More than 1,000 Niners fans show up to Saturday's tailgate in LA
Charges reduced for 2 of 9 SF organized retail theft suspects
Mass vaccination clinic returns to Sonoma Co. amid omicron surge
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
Meet the man taking 49ers superfan to a whole new level
Show More
California man charged with stealing $1 million in COVID benefits
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Ban on new bars in the Castro ends after 35 years
Interstate 580 reopens in both directions, BART service resumes
Pentagon says enough Russian forces to move on Ukraine's cities
More TOP STORIES News