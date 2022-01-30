Bay Area sports bars gearing up for 49ers game Sunday

At Kezar Pub in San Francisco, owner Cyril Hackett tells me he's expecting his bar to be standing room only for most of the day.
"Up early this morning getting ready. Making sure we have enough inventory, we have enough chicken wings and enough beer," said Hackett.
Across town, it was a similar story at Harry's Bar, where they ran out of reservations last Sunday immediately after the latest 49ers' win.
"What I did is for tomorrow's game I rented some additional tables and chairs because I want to expand the outside seating area," said general manager, Charles Johnson.
With sports bars around the Bay Area expected to be packed with the Faithful, COVID safety was also on the minds of many establishments.
"We still follow some of the older protocols where we sanitize between each seating, we sanitize the menus after every use," Johnson said.
But the big weekend is about a lot more than just sports. It's also a chance for local businesses to make up some of the revenue lost during the pandemic.
"Business has been down in general and really hasn't gotten back to where it was before. The 49ers definitely help. Big events help," Hackett said.
But despite the anticipation and nerves ahead of the big game, everyone we talked to says they're confident the Niners will bring home a win.
"Yes, of course! We're going to be shouting loud enough that we won't be able to hear the calls, and we'll root on the 49ers for a win and get them back to the Super Bowl," Hackett said.