WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: Preview of San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams NFC title game

LOS ANGELES -- The NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams is here, and we're giving you a live preview of everything you need to know.

In a special live streaming show on Friday at 2 p.m., our experts will discuss predictions, odds, picks, spread, and more. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, ABC7's Curt Sandoval, ABC7 News' Chris Alvarez and Sam Farmer with the Los Angeles Times are teaming up to break down what we can expect in this highly anticipated match up.

Download our app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV to watch our special live streaming show live at 2 p.m. Friday.
