'Be vigilant': North Bay firefighters, residents ready for hazardous weather amid Red Flag Warning

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters across the Bay Area are on high alert this weekend due to Red Flag conditions. It's the first Red Flag Warning for October since 2021.

Red flags are flying at fire stations across Sonoma County, warning the public about high fire danger.

In Mill Valley, families and kids got some hands-on training at Southern Marin Fire Station 9. The public open house was part of October's Fire Prevention Month.

"These are the guys who, when we have a big wildland fire, are going to save our butts," said Robby Robinson from Mill Valley.

The timing of the event is colliding with this weekend's Red Flag Warning. The station crew is unstaffed and on high alert. By Saturday afternoon, winds were starting to pick up.

"Anytime we get below 30% humidity is when we could potentially expect some extreme fire behavior, so that's where we are this weekend," said Southern Marin Fire Battalion Chief Doug Paterson.

Chief Paterson says it's the first Red Flag Warning for October in two years. Residents are getting Nixle alerts about increased fire danger.

"The concern here in the area is a fire on Mount Tam, which burns Mill Valley down," Robinson said.

Signs say no parking on Miller Avenue in Mill Valley on Red Flag days. City officials want to use the stretch as an evacuation route in case of a wildfire emergency.

"If something happen,s there's only two roads out of Mill Valley, so if these roads are being used for parking, escape routes will be blocked for everybody," said Michiel Schriever from Mill Valley.

CalFire Chief Mike Marcucci says it's been a productive year of prescribed, controlled burns reducing fire threat. But despite a mild fire season, he says the danger isn't over yet. Residents should be ready to leave their homes if a fire breaks out.

"It's really a reminder to our communities to have your go-bag packed this October, a destructive month for fire historically. Have your plan, be ready to evacuate if a fire does start and rapidly evolves, be vigilant," Marcucci said.

