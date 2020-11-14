'The need has doubled': North Bay food bank tries to keep up with huge demand before Thanksgiving

In the North Bay, the pandemic has increased food insecurity for many families, but a local food bank is doing what it can to deliver.
It's one way they are helping to Build a Better Bay Area.
Volunteers were braving the rain Friday, collecting all the food they could at a drive-thru donation event at Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa.
Janice Mazlin dropped off several bags of groceries.
RELATED: ABC7 and Disney donate $15,000 to Santa Rosa's Redwood Empire Food Bank
"This time of year, especially with the pandemic, it's even more important," said Mazlin.
Food insecurity has more than doubled in Sonoma County.
During a normal year, the food bank would serve about 11 million meals.
"This time this year, we're at 22 million meals, it's incredible how much the need has increased," said Rachelle Mesheau from Redwood Empire Food Bank.
COVID-19 HELP: List of San Francisco Bay Area food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis
It's one reason why volunteers are working extra shifts outside under a tent, boxing up meals for those in need.
"We've got COVID and people have lost jobs and need food and the fires. We're still serving fire victims," said the food bank's Don Nolan.
But collecting food donations has been challenging.
Normally collection barrels would be out in the community but with COVID-19 restrictions, they're stacked in a warehouse, empty.
RELATED: 'Times are tough': Residents flock to pop-up food bank in Santa Rosa amid COVID-19 crisis
But somehow, this food bank is making it work with donation drives and financial help from the community.
"We wouldn't be able to keep up if it wasn't for generous support of community, we thank them," said Mesheau.
If you would like to help or volunteer at the Redwood Empire Food Bank click here.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
VIDEO:COVID-19 preparedness: Here's what you should have in your 14-day quarantine pandemic kit
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic