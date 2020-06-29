Coronavirus

Gilead's remdesivir becomes first drug recommended to treat COVID-19 in Europe

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A drug already used to treat COVID-19 patients in the U.S. has now been approved to treat people in Europe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted approval for remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Remdesivir seems to work against coronavirus. What's next?

The drug is made by Gilead Sciences based in Foster City.

Several studies have shown it can shorten the recovery time of people hospitalized with the virus.

The regulatory agency is granting a conditional marketing authorization for remdesivir to be given to patients older than 12 who suffer from pneumonia and require oxygen.

WATCH: Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines: CA doctor provides update on latest developments

EMBED More News Videos

Recent studies are showing new hope in the battle against coronavirus, with positive results on trials of a new vaccine and the antiviral drug Remdesivir.



"Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorization in the EU,'' the agency says. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the drug.

Several weeks ago, the Department of Health and Human Services said the U.S. is at risk of running out of remdesivir by the end of this month. At the time, Gilead Sciences said it planned to ramp up production.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoster cityremdesivirdrug treatmentcoronaviruseuropean unioncoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiceurope
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
Governor orders bars in 7 CA counties to close, recommends closures in others
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask in Belmont restaurant
Woman seen on video coughing on bartender who asked her to wear mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask in Belmont restaurant
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Amazon buys Foster City based self-driving startup
Fliers targeting BLM supporters found on sidewalk in Martinez, police say
Governor orders bars in 7 CA counties to close, recommends closures in others
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
WATCH MONDAY: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from flag
Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000
UCSF pays ransom to perpetrators of malware attack
More TOP STORIES News