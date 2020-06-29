Gilead's remdesivir becomes first drug recommended to treat COVID-19 in Europe

RELATED: Remdesivir seems to work against coronavirus. What's next?
The drug is made by Gilead Sciences based in Foster City.
Several studies have shown it can shorten the recovery time of people hospitalized with the virus.
The regulatory agency is granting a conditional marketing authorization for remdesivir to be given to patients older than 12 who suffer from pneumonia and require oxygen.
WATCH: Remdesivir and COVID-19 vaccines: CA doctor provides update on latest developments
"Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorization in the EU,'' the agency says. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the drug.
Several weeks ago, the Department of Health and Human Services said the U.S. is at risk of running out of remdesivir by the end of this month. At the time, Gilead Sciences said it planned to ramp up production.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions