Gilead's remdesivir becomes first drug recommended to treat COVID-19 in Europe

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A drug already used to treat COVID-19 patients in the U.S. has now been approved to treat people in Europe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted approval for remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus.The drug is made by Gilead Sciences based in Foster City.Several studies have shown it can shorten the recovery time of people hospitalized with the virus.The regulatory agency is granting a conditional marketing authorization for remdesivir to be given to patients older than 12 who suffer from pneumonia and require oxygen."Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorization in the EU,'' the agency says . Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the drug.Several weeks ago, the Department of Health and Human Services said the U.S. is at risk of running out of remdesivir by the end of this month. At the time, Gilead Sciences said it planned to ramp up production.