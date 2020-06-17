LIVE: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond gives update on CA schools reopening

FRESNO, Calif. -- State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is expected to provide an update on the reopening of California schools Wednesday morning.Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m.He plans to discuss the state's progress on closing the digital divide between students, mental health supports and new initiatives to hear students' experiences with implicit bias and racism in California schools.Last week, the California Department of Educations released guidance for schools to safely reopen in the state. Still, it will ultimately be up to the leaders of each school district to determine when they want to reopen their campuses.To enable social distancing, he's encouraging schools to accommodate students who want to continue distance learning but acknowledged that is not possible for all families and students.The guidelines did not include rules for extracurricular activities or school-based sports, but Thurmond said those guidelines would be released soon.