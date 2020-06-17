Reopening California

LIVE: State Superintendent Tony Thurmond gives update on CA schools reopening

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is expected to provide an update on the reopening of California schools Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. -- State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is expected to provide an update on the reopening of California schools Wednesday morning.

Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: Guidance for opening CA schools includes physical distancing, staff face mask requirement

He plans to discuss the state's progress on closing the digital divide between students, mental health supports and new initiatives to hear students' experiences with implicit bias and racism in California schools.

Last week, the California Department of Educations released guidance for schools to safely reopen in the state. Still, it will ultimately be up to the leaders of each school district to determine when they want to reopen their campuses.

To enable social distancing, he's encouraging schools to accommodate students who want to continue distance learning but acknowledged that is not possible for all families and students.

The guidelines did not include rules for extracurricular activities or school-based sports, but Thurmond said those guidelines would be released soon.

We will be streaming the press conference live here at 9:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschoolscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscaliforniareopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara Co. officials give reopening update
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Gavin Newsom, county officials
Reopening California: Hair salons can open, funerals allowed in Contra Costa County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for fallen Santa Cruz Co. sheriff's sergeant
4 dead after SUV careens off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett
WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara Co. officials give reopening update
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
CA woman accidentally receives Amazon package full of opioids
Family of man killed by Vallejo police wants body camera video released
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says she was attacked by SF Safeway security guard
Show More
What motivates a 'Karen'? Experts weigh in
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to lift more restrictions
AccuWeather forecast: Dramatic warming today
Reopening California: Hair salons can open, funerals allowed in Contra Costa County
George Floyd live updates: Senate Republicans to propose policing changes in 'Justice Act'
More TOP STORIES News