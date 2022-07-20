7 On Your Side

Robocalls down, robotexts up; new report reveals effectiveness of fighting spam calls and messages

By and Randall Yip
EMBED <>More Videos

Robocalls down, robotexts up, says new report

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- You might hardly be able to tell the difference, but the number of robocalls in the last year has been cut in half, says one consumer group. Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong in the fight to stop the annoying calls.

Jimmy Sutton, who recently moved from his longtime home in Saratoga, says he gets up to 40 robocalls per day.

"I get calls at 6 a.m. in the morning. I get calls at midnight at night," he says.

RELATED: Text message scammer poses as Bay Area man's friend, asks for gift cards

Marianne Smith of San Mateo says her voicemail is overcome with robocalls.

"It's very irritating when you get eight calls a day, average," she said.

A new report released by consumer advocacy group CALPIRG Tuesday offers hope.

The report, titled "Ringing In Our Ears," says the number of monthly spam calls declined by 47% year over year, going from 1.12 billion from 2.1 billion.

The drop coincides with a new law that makes phone companies responsible for preventing spam callers from using their service.

VIDEO: Bay Area man loses $380K investing in cryptocurrency suggested by woman he met online
EMBED More News Videos

In a potential crypto romance, a Bay Area man loses money in an investment suggested by a woman he developed a relationship with online.



The problem is many phone companies are not yet in compliance, but Sander Kushen of CALPIRG says that could change soon.

"They have started to crack down. We've seen like 18 cease-and-desist orders go out," he said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta pledged that his office would do all it could to work with the feds to stop this seemingly endless problem.

"These calls aren't just annoying. They aren't just a source of frustration. Robocalls lead to real and devastating financial harm," said Attorney General Bonta.

Robocalls lead to $10 billion annually in fraud nationwide.

And even as robocalls decrease, robotexts have increased 12-fold to 12 billion per month in just one year.

RELATED: Bank impostor taunts San Jose woman after stealing $3,500 using her name

"There's definitely a correlation here between when the new law fighting robocalls went into effect," Kushen said.

A new proposal would expand the robocall fighting law to include robotexts as well.

Marianne Smith is trying to remain optimistic.

"I think there's a lot of people involved that can make the changes and they just need to get together and finally do it before it gets much worse," she said.

Up until this summer, smaller phone companies have been exempt from being required to stop spam calls. That exemption has since been lifted with the hope the number of robocalls will continue to drop.

CALPIRG: 18 tips to reduce robocalls and protect yourself from scams.

CALPIRG: Here's how to report illegal robocalls, Do Not Call violations in all 50 states

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan mateosaratogafccconsumer watchtextingtelephonescams7 on your sidescamtext messagessalesconsumersafe from scams
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Couple warns EDD of identity theft; agency seizes tax return anyways
SF couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
Bought Nikes online? Here's how to tell if sneakers are fake
How SF couple got their driveway back after threat of $1,500 fine
TOP STORIES
Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect arrested
Video shows SF thieves steal $10K worth of items from van
Hundreds line up in SF for monkeypox vaccine drop-in clinic
EXCLUSIVE: Family demands change after Uber driver shot, killed
What to expect at the 2022 ESPY Awards
Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses Congress
SF DA removes herself from case involving mayor's brother
Show More
Revive Superfoods pulls product containing tara from website
Car crash sparks fast-moving brush fire on I-580 over Altamont Pass
Residents at flooded SF building may not return home until 2023
Man stabbed at SFO's baggage claim, police say; suspect arrested
94-year-old Bay Area man spreads love through wildflowers
More TOP STORIES News