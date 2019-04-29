San Anselmo woman killed by suspected DUI driver identified

By
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have identified 72-year-old Carolyn Allen as the San Anselmo woman hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver as she was walking her dogs on Saturday.

She was hit around 10 p.m. Saturday across the street from her home on Butterfield Road and Caleta Avenue in San Anselmo.

Police say the driver of the car was 30-year-old James Boswell. He was arrested at the scene and booked at Marin County Jail for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.



