San Anselmo woman killed by suspected DUI driver identified

The Marin Co Sheriffs made family notifications and officially ID’ed Carolyn Allen as the San Anselmo woman who was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver. She was walking her dogs across Butterfield Rd, in the crosswalk, when they were hit. Her friend shared these photos w/me. pic.twitter.com/EZ8Osrczj8 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) April 29, 2019

Flowers and hand-drawn ’slow’ signs hang where a San Anselmo woman was hit and killed last night, while walking her dogs. Central Marin Police say James Boswell, 30,was arrested at the scene, booked for felony DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated. Bail is $500K. pic.twitter.com/MxFi1vGvfp — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) April 29, 2019

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials have identified 72-year-old Carolyn Allen as the San Anselmo woman hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver as she was walking her dogs on Saturday.She was hit around 10 p.m. Saturday across the street from her home on Butterfield Road and Caleta Avenue in San Anselmo.Police say the driver of the car was 30-year-old James Boswell. He was arrested at the scene and booked at Marin County Jail for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.