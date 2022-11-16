Mega Millions ticket worth more than $2 million sold in Bay Area

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- One lottery player in the Bay Area won more than $2 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, California lottery officials said.

The ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers worth $2,082,652 was sold at a Shell station at 798 El Camino Real.

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing. The next drawing is set for Friday, worth $238 million.

Earlier this month, a player in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after a lengthy delay.