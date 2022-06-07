Traffic

Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle accident in SF, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A motorcyclist has died in an accident involving two other cars in San Francisco Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirms.

The accident happened at 3:26a.m. on Westbound Interstate 80 and northbound Highway 101.

Authorities say the motorcyclist fell onto southbound 101 south, hitting a car.

This is impacting traffic on the Bay Bridge causing a major backup as the ramp on southbound US 101 and Central Freeway is closed.

The metering lights at the Bay Bridge were turned on at 5:36a.m.

Average speeds on westbound direction are currently at seven miles per hour as of 6a.m.

No word when the freeway will reopen.

