Unhealthy air quality prompts cancellation of Bay Area outdoor weekend activities

LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
We caught up with Jaime Heilpern after he ran eight miles along the San Francisco waterfront, on a day when the air was smoky and unhealthy.
"I gotta keep the fitness up and using the tools I have, so far so good with this mask," Heilpern said.
Experts say smoke from wildfires is giving the West Coast the worst air quality in the world this week.
WATCH:Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
Bad air quality prompted Alcatraz to cancel tours of the rock.
"Alcatraz is one of the main spots we had planned, I'm disappointed but it is what it is, we can feel the air is not healthy," said Rupa Phanbanani visiting from Houston.
Alcatraz tour employees were rebooking guests for next week.
San Francisco was invisible above Crissy Field and the Bay Bridge appeared to vanish in the smoky haze.
San Francisco Public Library branches were reopening this weekend as clean air respite centers.
RELATED: Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve and rain may move in
The Main library, Chinatown and Mission Bay branches are offering a room to chill out with some social distancing. A Covid-19 health screening is required before entering.
The Oakland Zoo tweeted it was closed Saturday in the name of health and safety due to ongoing air quality concerns.
In the North Bay, the air wasn't much better. Mt. Tam was shrouded in smoke. McInnis Park in San Rafael was closed because of poor air quality.
VIDEO: N95 mask with valve is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19
Stanford University Pulmonologist Dr. Karen Hardy urges everyone to stay inside this weekend.
"It's dangerous to be out in this bad air, It's important to have a mask and if you have to be outside, wear one with a filter like N95 mask," said Doctor Hardy.
Some possible good news, cleaner air could make a comeback next week.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
- BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
- VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke
- Purifiers and filters: Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
- Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history