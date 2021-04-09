SF public defender claims attack on Asian grandma was not racially motivated

Deputy Public Defender Eric McBurney released the seven-minute video on Thursday which follows his client, Steven Jenkins, a 39-year-old transient who has been charged with assaulting 75-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie.
The case received nationwide attention as an example of violence affecting the Asian and Pacific Island communities.
A GoFundMe page created by her grandson said she was "racially attacked" and suffered from two black eyes, "one that is bleeding unstoppably." It has since raised over 1 million dollars, which the page says will be donated "back to the Asian American community to combat racism."
RELATED: Suspect arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in San Francisco's Market Street, police say
But McBurney, an Asian man who immigrated from Taiwan, claims the video disputes that narrative.
While it does show Jenkins striking Ms. Xiao, McBurney points out the video also shows the context that led up to that moment.
"We want to show the difference between the complexity of truth and the simplicity of initial assumptions," said McBurney.
The video begins several minutes before the attack when Jenkins is seen grabbing a bag from a homeless encampment in the UN Plaza.
He is then confronted by several people who end up attacking him, striking him multiple times.
EXCLUSIVE: 84-year old Asian man warns others year after brutal San Francisco attack
Jenkins begins walking away but is followed by one of the assailants who continued to hit him as he walked toward Market ant 7th street where Xiao was standing near a street lamp.
After finally getting some distance, the video shows Jenkins throwing a punch into the air before stumbling forward and striking Xiao.
"He's disoriented and possibly concussed," said McBurney about Jenkins' mental state.
What is not seen in the video is the attack on Ngoc Pham, an 83-year-old man who Jenkins has also been charged with assaulting the same morning.
McBurney said he is still investigating the circumstance of what happened with Mr. Pham.
VIDEO: ABC7 presses SF DA about what's being done on crimes against Asian Americans
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
The District Attorney's office has not charged Jenkins with any hate crimes. Rather, he is facing three counts of assault and battery on Ms. Xiao and the same three counts for Mr. Pham.
"Whether there are legal defenses or not, that I cannot get into at this point," said McBurney.
Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office told ABC7 News, "Our office filed the charges we believe the evidence supports. We look forward to presenting the evidence in court for a judge's ruling."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime