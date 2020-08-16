1 killed, several hurt after police pursuit for robbery suspect ends in crash in San Francisco

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person has died and several are injured after a police chase for a robbery suspect ended in a fatal crash in San Francisco on Saturday night, officials say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Geneva and Prague near the Crocker-Amazon Playground just before 8 p.m.

Officer Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department said the vehicle involved in the crash was being pursued by officers, wanted for armed robbery. The chase started downtown and police later lost the vehicle.

Afterward, police got a call of a collision. A bystander was killed and five people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The family of the victim was at the scene when ABC7 News arrived.

Officials say no arrests have been made and have not released further information.

