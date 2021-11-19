'He was a good soul': Memorial held in honor of beloved SF educator who was struck, killed by car

Students were among those who shared their memories and heartbreak, following the sudden loss of 30-year-old Andrew Zieman.
He worked as a paraeducator at Sherman Elementary School, his childhood alma mater.
A young student said, "He was a good soul. I'm heartbroken."
Another student said, "I wanted to be in his class."
Mr. Andrew, as he was known by his students, was patient, athletic, and had a weakness for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
A student said he was fun, chill, and cool, "Kids always loved him. Every time they would see Mr. Andrew, they would run up to him and say hello."
Zieman was walking on the sidewalk just outside of the school on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when he was struck and killed as two cars collided at Union and Franklin streets.
Supervisor Catherine Stephani attended the memorial at the school. She said, "There are no words adequate to express my sorrow."
Stephani said she has called for a hearing to explore pedestrian safety around every school in San Francisco. Stephani added, "To the family, I'm so sorry. And, to all of you, we promise that we will do everything we can in Andrew's name to make sure our streets are safe."
Police arrested a 70-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter and running a red light in connection with the deadly accident.
