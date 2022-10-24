'We are not scared': United by faith, SF community groups fight hate and racism together

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ahead of the November election, minority groups in San Francisco are joining forces, united by faith, against racism and hatred.

"Our LGBTQ friends. Imagine how they are feeling right now in our country because of this ideology. Our Islamic and Muslim friends who are trying to make their way in America. What is this America they have come to? I worry," said Rabbi Jonathan Singer of Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

He was one of the speakers at the historic Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on Sunday, for the first meeting of a newly formed interfaith group seeking to stamp out hate and racism.

"We need something that can unite us, and faith is one of the biggest things that can unite all of us," said Carlos Solorzano, CEO of the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce of San Francisco.

He joined others calling for unity. Their message: united, they can do more.

"Combining our strength, talking to each other. We have all been victims of hate. We have just gotten to know each other and trust each other. And this event today is a result of that," says Dennis Wu, chairman of the community group SFCAUSE.

"The only way for evil to triumph is for the good people to do absolutely nothing. We have had too many people who have been silent. Not spoken out because of fear. But we are not scared," said the legendary Reverend Dr. Amos Brown, senior pastor of Third Baptist Church.

Brown says the work is already being done. He spoke of Florence Fang Community Farm in San Francisco's Bay View district. It is where people from the city's Black and Asian communities farm together to grow fresh food for the neighborhood.

"We are going to stand up and call it out. And let those (people) know, we respect you, but we are not going to let you express your hate our expense," Brown said.

Community activists also spoke of the stereotypes certain minority groups hold towards one another. They say the unity group is helping to break down those barriers as well.

"Because with all the issues between the Latinos and the African Americans and the Asian war, we need to put a stop to that. And the best way to stop that, is working to together," says Solorzano. "That is why this is so important. Because we can show to the city and the state and the nation that we are all together (as) one."

