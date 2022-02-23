fire

1 killed, 3 critical after fire at encampment on San Francisco freeway overpass

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 3 critical after fire at encampment on SF freeway overpass

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Fire Department reports that one person died and three others were critically injured early Wednesday near the city's Glen Park neighborhood.

Crews responded shortly after midnight to fight a fire at an encampment at the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the south end of the city.

Crews rescued three adults who were taken in critical condition to local hospitals. Crews performed life-saving measures on another adult who did not survive.

The person who died was pulled from what appears to be a crawl space in the overpass.

As of 2:39 a.m., fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.

San Francisco Fire has called an arson investigation team to the scene.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoglen parksffdhomelessfiredeadly firefire deathfirefightersperson killed
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
FIRE
PG&E close to plea deal in criminal case for destructive Kincade Fire
Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Oakland residents describe harrowing rescue from high-rise fire
TOP STORIES
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
'Full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside SJ home, 3 arrested
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
Show More
Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA
Twins born on 'Twosday' at Stanford Children's Health
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators explain how they solved 25-year-old cold case
AccuWeather Forecast: Frosty and frigid morning, chilly today
1st-ever 'Pride Prom' announced for East Bay high schoolers
More TOP STORIES News