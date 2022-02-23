1 killed, 3 critical after fire at encampment on San Francisco freeway overpass

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Fire Department reports that one person died and three others were critically injured early Wednesday near the city's Glen Park neighborhood.Crews responded shortly after midnight to fight a fire at an encampment at the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the south end of the city.Crews rescued three adults who were taken in critical condition to local hospitals. Crews performed life-saving measures on another adult who did not survive.The person who died was pulled from what appears to be a crawl space in the overpass.As of 2:39 a.m., fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.San Francisco Fire has called an arson investigation team to the scene.