1 killed, 3 critical after fire at encampment on San Francisco freeway overpass

Crews responded shortly after midnight to fight a fire at an encampment at the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the south end of the city.
Crews rescued three adults who were taken in critical condition to local hospitals. Crews performed life-saving measures on another adult who did not survive.
The person who died was pulled from what appears to be a crawl space in the overpass.
As of 2:39 a.m., fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.
San Francisco Fire has called an arson investigation team to the scene.
ABC7 News contributed to this report.
