SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire in San Francisco's Western Addition.It's burning on Ellis Street, near Laguna.The San Francisco Fire Department is tweeting updates.According to the department, the fire involves multiple rescues.Injuries include one person in critical condition, two moderate injuries and one person with minor injuries.Officials are are urging people the avoid the area.There's no word yet on what's burning exactly.Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.