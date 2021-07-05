'Feels good to be back:' Thousands travel to San Francisco for Fourth of July fireworks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5374935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather dives into the history of fireworks on July 4th.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people made their way to San Francisco tonight for fourth of July fireworks, something that didn't happen last year due to the pandemic.It appeared to be the biggest San Francisco crowd since the start of the pandemic.As long as you didn't mind a little fog, the show was phenomenal, typical San Francisco. Colored clouds mixed with fireworks here and there, and there was a positive USA outlook from just about everyone in the crowd."I'm not too too worried because I'm still thinking if we don't see some fireworks, we can still have a good time and have some fun," said 10-year-old Mason James Ford."It feels good to be back out here since we had to miss last year due to the pandemic," said Andre Arroyo, who was dressed in USA gear.With the reopening now in full swing, thousands came to San Francisco for the 4th. Some wore USA masks, others wore no masks at all."I love fireworks, Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays," said 9-year-old Aaliyah Hightower.Perhaps the busiest spot in Fisherman's Wharf was a little USA blanket stand. There was 250 blankets going for 20 dollars each, and they completely sold out in less than an hour."We got these nice beautiful blankets to stay warm," said Angelica Voller."Today it's freezing," said Lisa Hartlauer from Las Vegas.And while the fireworks show left lifelong Independence Day memories for many here, one family made memories during our interview."What the kids don't know is that we are celebrating the color blue. It's red, white, and blue, and they're going to be big brothers. You're having a little brother," said Brianne Ford as she spoke to her kids.Just one of the many special 4th of July moments in San Francisco.