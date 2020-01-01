new year's eve

VIDEO: Fireworks dazzle San Francisco sky on New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of thousands of people gathered around the San Francisco Embarcadero to watch 15 minutes of firework magic as the clock struck midnight.

With the Bay Bridge as a glittering backdrop, revelers from all over the world watched in awe at the start of the new year.

If you missed out on the show, don't worry. We've clipped some of the best and brightest moments for you to see!

Check it out in the video posted above.

Go here for complete coverage of ringing in 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan francisconew year's evenew year's eve eventnew year's dayfun stuffbay area eventsfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Fashion Friday: BTS, JLo open 2020 in style
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
FDNY rescues dropped ring after New Year's Eve proposal
Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News