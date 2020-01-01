VIDEO: Fireworks dazzle San Francisco sky on New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of thousands of people gathered around the San Francisco Embarcadero to watch 15 minutes of firework magic as the clock struck midnight.With the Bay Bridge as a glittering backdrop, revelers from all over the world watched in awe at the start of the new year.If you missed out on the show, don't worry. We've clipped some of the best and brightest moments for you to see!Check it out in the video posted above.