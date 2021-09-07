Job well done! Meet the Bay Area baker behind Giants manager's birthday 'Steak Cake'

In the postgame media session, I was curious how did the Giants celebrate the big win and their manager's birthday.
"The guys did get me a nice cake in the shape of a steak, which I thought was super creative," said Kapler.
"The guys did get me a nice cake in the shape of a steak, which I thought was super creative," said Kapler.
More often than not, the story would end there. But I wondered, who made such a cake? Enter Bay Area native Tara Monzo.
"We got an order that came in last minute, my sister heard it was for the SF Giants manager," said Cake Queen and Coffee Bar owner Tara Monzo. Monzo's sister Jadine Bussard, who is a manager at the business recalls receiving the phone call.
"I was like it's the Giants, let's take it. Let's do what we can, we can't turn this down," said Bussard.
Monzo and her team at the South San Francisco-based business got the call from the bullpen and stepped up to the plate to make the "Steak Cake" a reality. The cake and all the sides including the baked potato were all made of edible red velvet cake.
"We wanted to cut into it, look red, look meaty," said Monzo.
It turned out the cake looked so real, nobody from the Giants wanted to eat it.
It turned out the cake looked so real, nobody from the Giants wanted to eat it.
"I've never seen anything like that," said Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. "A bunch of guys taking pictures of it. I'm pretty sure nobody really ate it because everybody wanted to take pictures and was all in awe of it."
The next day, I asked Kapler, who is a notoriously healthy eater, if he ate the cake. He said he did not, but heard it was very good.
The next day, I asked Kapler, who is a notoriously healthy eater, if he ate the cake. He said he did not, but heard it was very good.
Monzo's business, which specializes in custom cakes and other pastries is no stranger to making custom cakes for Bay Area celebrities. Her business has made custom cakes for Warriors center Kevon Looney and Bay Area rapper Saweetie. Sometimes the cakes are so pretty, the customers don't want to eat them. Monzo, however, suggests you should eat the cake.
"You have to eat the cake, you have to taste it too," said Monzo. "(Customers) are like we don't want to cut it. I'm like cut it, cut it. We made it, so you can eat it."