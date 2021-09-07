San Francisco Giants

Job well done! Meet the Bay Area baker behind Giants manager's birthday 'Steak Cake'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the Bay Area baker behind Giants manager's 'Steak Cake'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gabe Kapler's first full regular season as manager has been quite the treat for Giants fans. After a 8-6 win over the Houston Astros on July 31st, the team treated their skipper to a unique gift after a big win on Kapler's birthday that caused quite a buzz on social media.

In the postgame media session, I was curious how did the Giants celebrate the big win and their manager's birthday.

RELATED: Steak cake? SF Giants players surprise manager with rare birthday dessert

"The guys did get me a nice cake in the shape of a steak, which I thought was super creative," said Kapler.



More often than not, the story would end there. But I wondered, who made such a cake? Enter Bay Area native Tara Monzo.

"We got an order that came in last minute, my sister heard it was for the SF Giants manager," said Cake Queen and Coffee Bar owner Tara Monzo. Monzo's sister Jadine Bussard, who is a manager at the business recalls receiving the phone call.

"I was like it's the Giants, let's take it. Let's do what we can, we can't turn this down," said Bussard.

RELATED: SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joins 'With Authority' podcast

Monzo and her team at the South San Francisco-based business got the call from the bullpen and stepped up to the plate to make the "Steak Cake" a reality. The cake and all the sides including the baked potato were all made of edible red velvet cake.

"We wanted to cut into it, look red, look meaty," said Monzo.



It turned out the cake looked so real, nobody from the Giants wanted to eat it.

"I've never seen anything like that," said Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. "A bunch of guys taking pictures of it. I'm pretty sure nobody really ate it because everybody wanted to take pictures and was all in awe of it."



The next day, I asked Kapler, who is a notoriously healthy eater, if he ate the cake. He said he did not, but heard it was very good.

Monzo's business, which specializes in custom cakes and other pastries is no stranger to making custom cakes for Bay Area celebrities. Her business has made custom cakes for Warriors center Kevon Looney and Bay Area rapper Saweetie. Sometimes the cakes are so pretty, the customers don't want to eat them. Monzo, however, suggests you should eat the cake.

"You have to eat the cake, you have to taste it too," said Monzo. "(Customers) are like we don't want to cut it. I'm like cut it, cut it. We made it, so you can eat it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth san franciscosan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballbirthdaybuzzworthysmall businessfun stuffbakingcakeviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Multiple sportsbooks stand to lose more than $1 million if San Fran...
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
2021 MLB playoffs: Schedules, postseason bracket, analysis and updates
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News