COVID-19 pandemic triggers New Year's Eve closures in SF

"Millions of healthcare workers are fighting each day to keep Americans alive and will continue to do so in 2021," the department said in an announcement. "To honor our healthcare heroes, as well as those lost in the past year, we will be turning off all of the holiday light exhibits in Golden Gate Park on New Year's Eve."
The department said that on Thursday it would also close the Ocean Beach parking lot at 5 a.m., and the Marina Green and Stern Grove parking lots at 6 p.m. The lots will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
The gates to Twin Peaks off of Burnett Avenue and off of Portola Drive will also remain closed to vehicle traffic Thursday evening and reopen at 6 p.m. Friday.
VIDEO: Ring in 2021 with NYE fireworks show in SF
