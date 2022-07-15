How an Army aerial photo expert helped SF couple park in driveway again after threat of $1.5K fine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was the parking story that went 'round the world. A San Francisco couple was threatened with a $1,500 fine for parking in their own driveway, as they have for nearly four decades. 7 On Your Side's story about their plight went viral and viewers stepped up to help them get their driveway back. But how?Viewers from all over the world responded to this couple's story. Many could not believe a city would threaten a huge penalty for parking in their own driveway. Many offered to help prove it was a historic use - and then - the proof they needed came from an amazing source."It just seems wrong."Judy and Ed Craine had been parking in the carpad of their San Francisco cottage for 36 years... when suddenly the Planning Department said it's illegal.They had to remove the car or face a huge penalty: a $1,542 fine plus $250 for every day they parked there."I said what, that's crazy," Ed said.So they quickly pulled the car out - but it made no sense."Why are you taking away something that has great utility?" asked Ed. "To all of a sudden to be told you can't use something that we could use for years. It's, it's startling."The city planning code makes it illegal to park in the setback of a home to prevent front yards from becoming unsightly parking lots.However, if they could prove cars were parked there before the law was passed in 1973, they might get a waiver."We could be grandfathered in. If we show them a historical photo that showed a car... or a horse-drawn buggy in the carport," said Judy."I did a number of online searches," said Ed.But finding a historic photo of their exact driveway seemed impossible. Then, Ed found an aerial photo from 1938 showing their exact house. And Ed is sure he could see a car pulling into his driveway."Here's our house..." Ed said. "This black blob looks like it's pulling into our house... to me it's very compelling that was a car."But city planners said the photo was too fuzzy - so, no parking.However, after our story aired, the couple was flooded with offers of help... and then, a gift from the sky.David Ruiz manages the photo collection at pacific aerial surveys in Novato, which has millions of photos from flights over the Bay Area, dating back to 1928."I happened to be watching Channel Seven, Michael Finney, and I saw this couple who was in a really tough spot..." Ruiz said."I just simply went through our flight database and found numerous flights and was able to pull out some photography for her," he said.Ruiz looked up their address in the company database and found two aerial photos of a car in that driveway including one from 1958."So April 23, 1958. And here's the house in question. And right here is a nice car park right there," Ruiz said.It appears to be a 1950s-style car."It definitely looks like a nice big American sedan, doesn't it?" Ruiz asked."This is all film-based. We had a plane flying overhead, it's flying at 6,000 feet, took this wonderful photo that you can enlarge," he said.It is crystal clear to Ruiz - he happens to be an expert trained in the army to analyze aerial images - especially cars."As an imagery analyst from the army, one of my specialties is identifying vehicles," he said.So, remember that black blob Ed Craine found? The planning department wouldn't accept it. But Ruiz says that blob was, indeed, a car!He showed 7 On Your Side a clearer copy of that photo."It verifies that this is a vehicle, that there's height... so I told them that there's no doubt in my mind as an expert that this is a vehicle and if they needed me to, to write a report or testify to that I could do that," Ruiz said.The Craines showed the city that 1958 photo.And it did the trick.The city said it is now a legal parking space -- grandfathered in.Ed and Judy, who did not want to go on camera, said: "We are delighted we are able to park in our driveway again."Thanks in large part to David Ruiz."I'm glad it helped them out. They seemed like wonderful people that were just in a tough spot," he said.David Ruiz was so modest - also major help came from a neighbor who rummaged through boxes and found a 1972 photo showing a car in their driveway. Others in the neighborhood also got violation notices for parking in their driveways. All came from anonymous complaints. If that's you, let 7 On Your Side know about it.