Dozens show love in the form of pillow fighting at SF's annual Valentine's Day battle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Only in San Francisco can you get a giant pillow fight, all in the name of love.

The Valentine's Day tradition started more than 15 years ago and has been in San Francisco ever since.

"What makes you want to hit somebody with a pillow so hard on Valentine's Day?" we asked Kevin Macandog.

"I don't know I'm just frustrated you know." he said.

"What are you frustrated about?" we asked.

"Being single!" said Macandog.

Not nearly as many frustrated singles at this year's annual Great San Francisco Pillow Fight compared to past years, but there was love, in the form of smooching. And maybe during these vicious, I mean 'playful' hits.

"Is love in the air tonight?" we asked.

"It's like a hybrid of love and hate but lean more toward the love, lean more toward the love," said Noerr.

"Hate and love are the same side of the coin," said Michelle Zhou.

"Still love in this world right?" we asked James Stein.

"Of course there's always love if you look hard enough, there's always love," said Stein.

I guess we could call it a battle for love, pillow style.

"What kind of technique were you using here?" we asked Heiylo Starlight.

"You know double-fisted pillowcase. Defend with one, swing with the other," said Starlight.

"You mean you've taken some hits?" we asked one woman.

"Yeah it's a war zone!" she responded.

Plenty of laughter, but plenty of pillows to the face and body.

"There's no pillow too small, see this one, just as effective," Ali Black said as she hit ABC 7's J.R. Stone with her pillow.

But everyone took those hits and they were okay with it, too lost in laughter and the love of Valentine's Day in San Francisco.

"Just having a good time!" said one man.

"I work in gold development so I don't get enough time to publicize and kind of socialize with people so this is just a way to get rid of all that pent-up frustration," said Noerr.

"Is there a Valentine's Day message for those folks out there?" we asked Starlight.

"Love yourself! The season is about love, doesn't matter if you're with someone or alone, just have love in your heart that's it," said Starlight.

