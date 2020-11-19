Vehicle slams into house after crash with SF police car

Police car crash in San Francisco on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A vehicle has slammed into a house after a crash with a San Francisco police car.

The crash happened at Fillmore and Waller Streets.

A Muni bus appears to have also suffered some damage in the crash.

Police have not released details on what happened before the collision.

The intersection is closed and there is an active investigation underway.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
