Presidio, GGNRA unsafe for visitors due to staffing crisis, labor union says

The San Francisco field office is supposed to have 83 sworn officers. Currently, there are just 32 - and only 11 on patrol.
By Anser Hassan
EMBED <>More Videos

Presidio unsafe for visitors due to staffing crisis, labor union says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Even in the month of May, one can expect fog and gusty winds in Crissy Fields in San Francisco's Presidio. But one thing that most do not expect is crime.

"I come here to walk. And no, I have never felt unsafe - in decades," explains Jamie, a Marin resident who comes to the park to walk with friends.

But the union representing park police wants people to stay away.

RELATED: 65% of Bay Area residents say fear of crime keeps them from visiting big city downtowns

"Right now, my officers are not safe because they don't have enough people to conduct the mission out there. And if they are not safe, the public certainly isn't safe," says Kenneth Spencer, Chairman of the United States Park Police Fraternal Order of Police, or USPPFOP.

Spencer issued a warning, in which he writes, "Due to an officer staffing crisis at the agency's San Francisco Field Office, families should avoid unnecessary travel to the Golden Gate National Recreational Area and the Presidio. Simply put, they are not safe."

"I just looked at detail from 2005. We had eight officers on duty every day, on all shifts. Right now, we have three total. And they are supposed to be at the Presidio," says Spencer, in an interview with ABC7 News.

VIDEO: Here's why one of SF's top officers says crime is here to stay

EMBED More News Videos

A top San Francisco police officer 'speaks the truth' about rising crime, staffing shortages, lagged 9-1-1 response times.



He says the San Francisco field office is supposed to have 83 sworn officers. Currently, there are just 32 - and only 11 on patrol.

"(Crissy Fields) isn't a place that I would think would require a lot of police. It doesn't occur to me that there would a lot of crime here. So, even hearing that, I think it still doesn't concern me," says Jamie.

But Spencer says patrons should be concerned. According to the USPPFOP, just from October 2021 to April 2022, there have been 9,511 calls for service, more than 3,000 for emergencies, 193 for burglaries and 114 for fires.

RELATED: SFFD urges public to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies amid staff shortages

"During the daytime, I feel fine. But I probably wouldn't come out here at night," says Samara Lee, who lives in San Francisco.

In an email to ABC7 News, the Golden Gate National Reaction Association, or GGNRA, says they "disagree with the assertion of the FOP," and that public safety is its top priority.

Spencer says the big issue is pay. He says U.S. Park Police officers' starting salary is $67,769 a year, compared to the San Francisco Police Department, with a starting salary of $92,560.

Spenser hopes a new bipartisan bill in Congress will help with staffing.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotheftbreak inpresidiogolden gate bridgegun violencesfpdcar theftpolice officerviolencepolicearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader's desk at NorCal school
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, teacher killed
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Former Capital Cities/ABC Chairman and CEO Tom Murphy dies at 96
Show More
Woman's tax refund, wages seized to pay back money EDD sent to crook
Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013
SJSU athletes tackle mental health stigma
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest react to Texas school shooting
CA moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns
More TOP STORIES News