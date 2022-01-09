Coronavirus

SFFD urges public to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies amid staff shortages

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

SFFD urges public to avoid calling 911 for non-emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Fire Department and Zuckerberg General Hospital are urging residents to only use their services if it is an emergency. They are experiencing staffing shortages due to the pandemic and claim many people have been calling 911 for non life-threatening purposes.

"We have been having about 400 EMS calls a day in the city for the past several days," said Jeanine Nicholson, San Francisco Fire Department Chief. "We usually get around 300-330."

Nicholson says the increase in calls stems from the omicron variant. More people are calling with mild symptoms and asking for COVID tests. That puts a strain on the department.

"What we are also seeing is many of our members off with COVID," Nicholson said. "So there is also a demand issue."

RELATED: South Bay hospitals work to cope with quarantine-related staffing issues

Zuckerberg San Francisco General are feeling similar issues. More people are coming to emergency room with mild symptoms and asking for COVID tests.

"We see about 200 or more people a day," said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, the CEO of the hospital. "Many of our staff are out either sick with COVID themselves or quarantining because they have had a high risk encounter."

They say this limits their ability to care for people having life-threatening issues that require immediate attention. They ask people not to use their services unless its an emergency.

"We really want to keep our ambulances available to people have heart attacks or strokes so we can get them to the hospital," Nicholson said. "Please do not call 911 asking for a COVID test or with mild symptoms."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosffd911 callbuilding a better bay areamedical emergencyomicron variantcoronavirushospitalcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA official explains what state can do to keep schools open
CA National Guard members help Bay Area COVID testing sites
Milpitas Unified to keep in-person learning
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
CA official explains what state can do to keep schools open
CA National Guard members help Bay Area COVID testing sites
Warriors star Klay Thompson to return on Sunday, team says
Milpitas Unified to keep in-person learning
Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 6 killed
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
Show More
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
Pleasanton forces restaurant owners to take down parklets
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Long wait time for COVID testing adds to frustration in North Bay
More TOP STORIES News