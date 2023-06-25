SF Pride 2023: Weekend celebrates unity, inclusion for all

San Francisco Pride Weekend is here. It's one of the biggest celebrations of unity and inclusion in the nation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride Weekend is here. The celebration is in full swing, with people from across the globe coming to the city. It's one of the biggest celebrations of unity and inclusion in the nation.

The rhythm of Pride was shining bright across Civic Center Plaza Saturday, even though the sun was fashionably late showing up.

"Great weather, we love it when Karl is around," said Anthony Chavira.

Chavira and friends from CHEER San Francisco showed us their moves, and told us what Pride is all about.

"I'm out I have a family, I have a lot of support in my network, Pride is being proud of who you are," said Chavira.

Tahani Lopez was feeling proud to be here.

"I transitioned when I was 16. I'm still in transition. I wanted to be happy. I decided to come to Pride, and I'm enjoying it so much. I'm so happy," Lopez said.

Pride was about grabbing the perfect picture with your friends, or with the Pride gorilla. Many say they needed this celebration.

"I'm so happy to be here. Covid took so much away from us. We are one of the most resilient states in the world. We need to accept everyone and just love," said Mary Thompson from Lake Oroville.

But some states are pushing back against LGBTQ rights and denouncing Drag performers.

"Our community has made a lot of progress. There's backlash, but it will even out," said Zoe Genzler.

Across town, the Castro Family Pride Block party was happening. There was a Drag Story Hour for kids, a petting zoo and even a Pride Unicorn.

"Pride is inclusive. It's a celebration for all families and making sure everyone has a fun and joyous time. Happy Pride," said parent Nicolle Murphy.

