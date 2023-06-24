SF Pride: City is ready to celebrate LGBTQ+ community safely this weekend

SF Pride is one of the biggest celebrations of inclusion in the country, and it's taking over city streets with a big focus on safety and security.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride is one of the biggest celebrations of inclusion in the country, and it's taking over city streets with a big focus on safety and security.

"I can't wait for it. I have fun every year. It's a blast being in the parade with the court of San Francisco," said Christina Ashton.

Ashton says San Francisco's Pride celebration is everything.

The Pride Fest main stage is taking shape in Civic Center Plaza where big a lineup of performers will uplift the crowd Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: San Francisco Pride Parade streams live exclusively on ABC7 | Watch here on Sunday

Police Chief William Scott wants Pride to be amazing and safe for everyone.

"This is about community, unity, inclusiveness -- we want to make sure it's a great event and that everyone is safe," Scott said.

The chief says every available officer will be on duty, ready to provide security for one of the largest Pride parades in the world. Upwards of a half-million people are expected to watch and take part.

Police say, while there are no specific threats against the celebration, there is an increased level of concern.

RELATED: Hundreds to attend SF's 20th Annual Trans March to honor community's resilience, beauty

"Obviously with increased rhetoric that we've seen nationwide, we are on alert for that. We want to safeguard our LGBTQ community," said SFPD Sergeant Kathryn Winters.

Anti-Drag demonstrations in the Bay Area and across the country have captured headlines, including anti-LGBTQ legislation being debated in several states, aimed at rolling back rights for the queer community.

Pride directors say San Francisco is no place for hate.

"So you're either with us or against us, because there's no moderate position when it comes to human rights. That's our message. We're going to make a huge statement Sunday," said SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

RELATED: Over 250 couples say 'I do' at SF City Hall to kick off Pride events this weekend

This weekend -- more than ever -- the message is celebrate diversity, inclusiveness and, of course, celebrate Pride.

"My message is love and move forward," said Ashton.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live