2023 SF Pride Parade: Everything to know about street closures, parade route, how to watch live

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 53rd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which takes place this weekend. This year's theme is, "Looking Back and Moving Forward."

ABC7 is the only place you can watch live coverage of the 2023 SF Pride Parade on TV and online in the video player above starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Parade Route

The parade starts at the corner of Market and Beale Streets at 10:30 a.m. It continues along Market Street and ends at 8th Street.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed all day Sunday:

Polk between Turk and Market

Larkin between Turk and Market

Hyde between Turk and Market

Golden Gate between Van Ness and Leavenworth

McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth

Fulton between Larkin and Hyde

Grove between Van Ness and McAllister

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Leavenworth between McAllister and Market

Sutter between Sansome and Market

Sansome northbound lanes between Sutter and Bush

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Market between 8th and 9th

Steuart between Market and Howard

Spear between Market and Folsom - Intersections will be open

Main between Market and Folsom - Intersections will be open

Beale between Market and Mission

Beale traffic lanes between Mission and Howard

Muni-only lane will remain open to allow access to Salesforce Transit Center

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Market will be closed between Beale and 9th

All intersections on Market will be closed to cross traffic during the Parade.

Grand Marshals and Entertainment

On Saturday, rapper Princess Nokia will take the main stage. While on Sunday, Hayley Kiyoko will bring her hit, "Girls Like Girls," to the main stage.

The weekend's festivities are the largest free events of its kind in the nation. To help the nonprofit thrive, learn about how you could support their efforts at sfpride.org or go here to make a donation.

He may play Dr. Levi Schmitt on ABC's, "Grey's Anatomy," but Jake Borelli will take on a new role for the Pride celebration -- as the Celebrity Grand Marshal.

With the two-day celebration fast approaching, SF Pride has announced the five Community Grand Marshals and one Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal for 2023.

Paul Aguilar, he/him Board Choice Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal

Laura Lala-Chavez, they/them Board Choice Grand Marshal

Honey Mahogany, they/them Member Choice Grand Marshal

Breonna McCree, they/them Board Choice Grand Marshal

Dr. Nasser Mohamed, he/him Public Choice Grand Marshal

Drag Story Hour - Bay Area Chapter - Organization Public Choice Grand Marshal

Meteorologist Drew Tuma's Pride Weather Forecast

Pride celebrations get underway starting Friday and we will find our marine layer returning in the morning, creating cool and cloudy conditions first thing. Sunshine will eventually emerge around lunchtime, giving us an a bright afternoon before the clouds return starting around 5 p.m..

It is pretty much an identical forecast for Saturday with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

For the Pride Parade in San Francisco on Sunday, expect a cool and foggy start with warming temperatures and increasing sunshine as the parade goes on. Each afternoon we will have highs in the low 60s.

So how should you dress? Before 11 a.m. you'll need warm clothes underneath our foggy sky. Between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the sun pops out and the layers will come off. After 4 p.m. it's windy and we cool off. Your layers will be your best friend again. Good luck fitting all your clothes in a fanny pack as you party!

Events

SF Pride 2023 Kickoff Party - June 2

Join a kickoff celebration featuring a jaw-dropping lineup of Bay Area legends across art forms such as drag, theater, music and film

Go here for details on the SF Pride 2023 Kickoff Party.

Pink Triangle - June 17

The next Pink Triangle starts on Saturday, June 17. Volunteers are needed to help with setup, monitoring and takedown of the installation.

Go here for details on the Pink Triangle.

SF Pride Human Rights Summit at Commonwealth Club - June 22

The inaugural SF Pride Human Rights Summit takes place on Thursday, June 22, at the Commonwealth Club

It includes guest speakers and breakout sessions on topics including trans-activism in red states, interconnectedness of generations, and more.

Go here for details on the SF Pride Human Rights Summit.

Trans March - June 23

Calling all members of the vibrant trans and gender non-conforming community, allies and advocates! The 20th Annual Trans March will start at Dolores Park on Friday, June 23.

Highlights of this year's Trans March include Señora Felicia Flames Intergenerational Brunch, performances, resource fair and Bustin' Out Afterparty by TGIJP.

Go here for details on the 20th annual San Francisco Trans March.

Castro Family Pride Block Party - June 24

Castro Merchants is proud to present the second-annual Castro Family Pride Block Party. Noe Street between Market and Beaver will be turned into a joyous Pride festival with something for everyone.

The event is Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go here for details on the Castro Family Pride Block Party.

San Francisco Dyke March - June 24

The San Francisco Dyke March is excited to march with you at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the intersection of Dolores Street and 18th Street in San Francisco. (There will not be a rally in Dolores Park prior to the march this year)

Go here for details on the 31st San Francisco Dyke March.

Go here for a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.

Tickets

Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration are free and open to all ages.

Accessibility

San Francisco Pride is committed to making the annual celebration and parade accessible for everyone, including those with disabilities. A range of accommodations - including a viewing area and audio description of the parade - are being offered to ensure the event is accessible to everyone.

Go here to learn all about SF Pride's efforts to make the parade and celebration accessible to all.

Transit

From Muni to BART to Caltrain, there are several ways you can get to and from the annual event.

Go here to learn about the various public transportation options.

