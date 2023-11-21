SF restaurants 'optimistic' as holiday party bookings are booming

Everywhere from the Embarcadero to SoMa, to the Marina - San Francisco restaurants say their holiday bookings are booming.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you talk to restaurant staff around San Francisco in the next few weeks, you'll likely hear a similar story.

"We have a full calendar through December, up until the 20th I believe. And that will probably fill in as well," said Rich Troiani, general manager at Waterbar.

Everywhere from the Embarcadero to SoMa, to the Marina - restaurants say their holiday bookings are booming.

Hilary Newsom is one of the owners of Balboa Cafe.

She says business this year is expected to rival or exceed pre-pandemic numbers.

"We're definitely seeing people willing to get out there in larger groups. That's the biggest differentiator for us this year," Newsom said.

But it's not just large groups who are heading out this holiday season.

Liz Curtis is the CEO of Daly City-based events company, the Fulcrum Group.

"We're doing a whole lot of homeowner parties. Small orders, large orders, big corporate events, small corporate events, holiday parties," Curtis said.

Matthew Dolan, the executive chef at 25 Lusk, tells ABC7 that the San Francisco dining scene as a whole is finally seeing a substantial recovery following the pandemic.

"I'm hearing about new restaurants opening," he said. "Some of my colleagues are raising money successfully to open their dream restaurants here in San Francisco."

The uptick in business is expected to last beyond the holiday season too.

In fact, every restaurant ABC7 talked to is anticipating a strong 2024.

But after years of slow business, Dolan says he's looking forward to the future no matter how hectic it may be.

"We are optimistic. We are optimistic because we are seeing a trend and it feels pretty good," said Dolan.

