As APEC events wrap up, many SF Chinatown businesses wait for economic boost

San Francisco Chinatown business owners say streets have been noticeably empty during the APEC summit.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For some San Francisco seniors living inside the Moscone Center APEC perimeter, the past week has been difficult.

That perimeter was so tight, that it even disrupted the seniors' regular meal delivery service.

"So I said, we've got a kitchen. We'll take care of it," said Chef Kathy Fang.

Fang runs Fang Restaurant - a popular eatery nearby.

She said when she heard what was going on, she felt obligated to help - delivering more than 150 meals on Thursday.

"I immediately thought of my grandparents. And I'm thinking, all these elderly people in there, they're other people's grandparents, they're other people's parents," Fang said.

But even outside of the perimeter, daily life has been impacted for countless people around San Francisco.

That includes in Chinatown - a neighborhood that was hoping to get one of the biggest boosts from APEC.

At the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, owner Kevin Chan says business has been significantly down.

"The traffic cannot cross Market Street. And the locals don't want to go out, and the tourists can't come in," Fang said.

It's a similar story at other places around Chinatown too, where streets have been noticeably empty in recent days.

Steven Lee owns several businesses in the area.

On Thursday night, he hosted a walking tour of several historic bars and lounges in the neighborhood.

He said with most of the major APEC events now wrapping up, he hopes the city's international visitors will now have more time to explore parts of San Francisco.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday should be really busy for all our businesses. We're crossing our fingers," said Lee.

Until that time comes though, Chan is encouraging locals to remember to stop by their favorite spots too.

"They should come to support. Not just APEC, but local business, mom and pop stores," he said.

