Coronavirus California

Indoor salons, gyms, hotels can reopen Monday in San Francisco, mayor says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Businesses like hair salons, nail salons and gyms will soon be able to operate inside in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced late Thursday. Beginning Monday, hair salons, barbershops, massage services, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers can resume operation indoors with limited capacity.

Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers and outdoor movie theaters can also open Monday, but under specific "rules for outdoor gatherings."

The mayor also said Thursday indoor museums and galleries may also be able to open as soon as Sept. 21, but will require safety plans beforehand.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

The city resumed its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 1.

Only businesses where both the customer and employee can wear a mask are allowed to open at this time.

INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the story in a new window

"I'm so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they'll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place," the mayor said in a statement.

Personal services like nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, hotels and drive-in movie theaters are considered "low risk," according to the mayor's office.

"Given our local trend in COVID indicators, low-risk, limited capacity indoor activities may resume," said Dr. Colfax, San Francisco's health director.

RELATED: 'We need to reopen': San Francisco business owners anxiously wait for plans to reopen indoors

Each of those businesses can reopen Monday.

Indoor museums, zoos and in-classroom learning from kindergarten to sixth grade can resume Sept. 21.

In-person learning can resume on a rolling basis with "approved" health and safety plans, the mayor's office said.

VIDEO: COVID-19 preparedness: Here's what you should have in your 14-day quarantine pandemic kit
EMBED More News Videos

What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.



The mayor's reopening plan released Thursday also details the reopening of churches and classrooms for middle and high school students in San Francisco.

The city hopes for in-person learning to resume for middle and high school students in October and November, respectively, on a rolling basis and with approved health plans.

San Francisco's hopes for places of worship to reopen at the end of this month, but with only 25 percent capacity indoors, the mayor said.

RELATED: San Francisco business owners plea for clearer guidelines after getting green light to reopen

San Francisco is now in the red group in California's four-tiered reopening plan.

Red signifies "substantial" rate of COVID-19 spread with roughly four to seven new cases per 100,000 residents per day, with a 5 to 8 percent positivity rate.

As of Thursday night, the city has 10,120 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 88 deaths linked to the virus.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogavin newsomnail salonhairgymhotelcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Map: Where your county stands in 4-tier reopening plan
SF nail, hair salons can reopen Tuesday outdoors, mayor says
SF business owners anxiously wait for indoor reopening plans
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Indoor nail, hair salons to open Monday in SF, mayor says
CSU schools to continue virtual teaching during spring semester
Map: Where your county stands in 4-tier reopening plan
CA wildfires burn more acres, smoky air in Bay Area, Santa Clara Co. reopens indoor gyms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
No more orange skies, but air quality is actually worse
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
CSU schools to continue virtual teaching during spring semester
Coronavirus updates: Indoor nail, hair salons to open Monday in SF, mayor says
Map: Where your county stands in 4-tier reopening plan
When will the smoke clear? Don't hold your breath
Show More
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Stanford on the trail of knee regeneration
'GMA' surprises NYC nurse, disability advocate with $1 million
Job Hunting with Jobina: Amazon hosting Career Day
8-year-old afraid of law enforcement befriends deputy
More TOP STORIES News