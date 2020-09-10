Indoor salons, gyms, hotels can reopen Monday in San Francisco, mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6397138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Businesses like hair salons, nail salons and gyms will soon be able to operate inside in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced late Thursday. Beginning Monday, hair salons, barbershops, massage services, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers can resume operation indoors with limited capacity.Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers and outdoor movie theaters can also open Monday, but under specific "rules for outdoor gatherings."The mayor also said Thursday indoor museums and galleries may also be able to open as soon as Sept. 21, but will require safety plans beforehand.The city resumed its reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 1.Only businesses where both the customer and employee can wear a mask are allowed to open at this time."I'm so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they'll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place," the mayor said in a statement.Personal services like nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, hotels and drive-in movie theaters are considered "low risk," according to the mayor's office."Given our local trend in COVID indicators, low-risk, limited capacity indoor activities may resume," said Dr. Colfax, San Francisco's health director.Each of those businesses can reopen Monday.Indoor museums, zoos and in-classroom learning from kindergarten to sixth grade can resume Sept. 21.In-person learning can resume on a rolling basis with "approved" health and safety plans, the mayor's office said.The mayor's reopening plan released Thursday also details the reopening of churches and classrooms for middle and high school students in San Francisco.The city hopes for in-person learning to resume for middle and high school students in October and November, respectively, on a rolling basis and with approved health plans.San Francisco's hopes for places of worship to reopen at the end of this month, but with only 25 percent capacity indoors, the mayor said.San Francisco is now in the red group in California's four-tiered reopening plan.Red signifies "substantial" rate of COVID-19 spread with roughly four to seven new cases per 100,000 residents per day, with a 5 to 8 percent positivity rate.As of Thursday night, the city has 10,120 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 88 deaths linked to the virus.