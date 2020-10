San Francisco Unified School District preparing for gradual return to in-person learning

EMBED >More News Videos Thousands of Bay Area college students will return home next month for Thanksgiving break potentially carrying with them COVID-19 but only a small percentage of colleges and universities are conducting mandatory coronavirus testing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing for a gradual return to in-person learning, but it won't happen until at least January.In fact, it could be longer before the campuses are ready to open. According to the San Francisco Examiner, the district has completed detailed assessments of about 36 school sites so far for the first phase of hybrid teaching.The hope is to have all 72 elementary schools and 12 early education sites assessed by early December so improvements can be made and site plans implemented for the spring semester.