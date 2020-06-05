Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow small social gatherings

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Extroverts rejoice! Alameda County is not the only county to relax its stay-at-home order to allow for "social bubbles," or small gatherings of friends. San Francisco also provided guidance on safer social interactions on Friday.

Mayor London N. Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced new San Francisco health guidelines on how to be as safe as possible if interacting with people outside of one's households, with the goal of continuing the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines are:

-Hang outdoors
-Stay six feet apart
-Wear a face covering
-Avoid the use of shared objects like utensils and toys
-Limit the number of households and people involved
-Stay home if you are not feeling well- especially if an individual is experience COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, or fatigue.

In a press release, the mayor said: "Connecting with friends and family is one of the ways we will get through this health crisis together, but we have to be smart and vigilant," said Mayor Breed. "San Franciscans have made enormous sacrifices in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, and as we gradually and safely reopen the City, we must follow all of the guidance from our health experts to keep the progress going. We all have to work together to adjust to this new normal until we have a vaccine, and today's guidance gives our residents information they can use to stay safe if they choose to see their friends and family."

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Here's everything allowed to open (and what we're still waiting on)

Earlier Friday, Alameda County allowed social gatherings or "social bubbles." To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, "social bubbles" are defined of 12 people or fewer from different households. You should only be in one social bubble at a time. (Being in multiple bubbles sort of defeats the whole purpose of a bubble, doesn't it?)

These "social bubble" gatherings should occur outdoors, as it's believed there is a lower risk of transmitting the coronavirus outdoors.

These groups should remain stable for a period of three weeks before making any changes.

You're also still highly encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask to reduce the risk of contracting the virus even further.

The Alameda County modifications go into effect on Monday, June 8.

The rules also apply to the city of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, but worked with Alameda County on these changes.

RELATED: State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin resuming operations next week

"Residents can expect that outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, and additional outdoor activities (like outdoor fitness classes) will resume in phases in upcoming relaxations to the shelter-in-place restrictions," the county added in a press release.

The relaxed shelter-in-place restrictions come with stricter mask requirements: Residents will have to wear a face covering anytime they're outside, even when exercising, and within 30 feet of other people.

Also starting Monday in Alameda County, childcare facilities can open to all children (not just those of essential workers), libraries can open for curbside pickup, and businesses like pet grooming or appliance repair can resume operations with little person-to-person contact.

