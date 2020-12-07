'It's my only job': San Francisco restaurant, salon workers face layoffs as stay-at-home order begins

It was a last chance for soccer fans to cheer on their team outside their favorite North Beach San Francisco bar.
Alex and Fara were toasting the holidays, with one last outdoor brunch.
RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday, not waiting for state's timeline
"We're trying to enjoy the last few minutes of eating outside before lockdown," said Alex Villafuerte.
San Francisco's new stay-at-home order starts at 10 p.m. Sunday. It's happening due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases and it's expected to get worse.
RELATED: Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
"It's inevitable until a vaccine comes," said Fara Koppol.
Server Raul Flores was setting up tables at Sotto Mare restaurant, he's being laid off until January.
"It's my only job, I don't have another one. I have to stay home, no parties, no family times," Flores said.
At Chief Sullivan's Pub, owner Noelle Calixto was looking festive but her mood was far from it.
"We're somber but trying to stay spirited for the patrons, the last day and it's tough for all of us," she said.
RELATED: 'A gift and a curse': SF businesses, residents brace for 5 weeks of stay-at-home order
Calixto is closing her pub during the lockdown and laying off 10 employees.
In the East Bay, diners were enjoying a last bite outdoors on Webster Street in Alameda.
Joe Polisky owns Al's barber shop in Alameda. His customers were getting last minute haircuts before the doors closed temporarily at 6 p.m.
"It comes at the worst possible time, during the holidays. I think there would be less uncertainty because there's an end to the health order but I'm not certain January 4 is the day we'll return, so I'm worried about my barbers," said Polisky.
Polisky hopes his barbers and hairstylists can apply for state unemployment benefits.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic