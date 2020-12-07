'It's my only job': San Francisco restaurant, salon workers face layoffs as stay-at-home order begins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=8482426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A regional stay at home order was announced for California if ICU capacity drops below 15%. In the Bay Area, salons, restaurants and more would have to close in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many San Francisco businesses will be shutting down or pivoting when the new stay-at-home order begins Sunday night. It's hitting local restaurants especially hard.It was a last chance for soccer fans to cheer on their team outside their favorite North Beach San Francisco bar.Alex and Fara were toasting the holidays, with one last outdoor brunch."We're trying to enjoy the last few minutes of eating outside before lockdown," said Alex Villafuerte.San Francisco's new stay-at-home order starts at 10 p.m. Sunday. It's happening due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases and it's expected to get worse."It's inevitable until a vaccine comes," said Fara Koppol.Server Raul Flores was setting up tables at Sotto Mare restaurant, he's being laid off until January."It's my only job, I don't have another one. I have to stay home, no parties, no family times," Flores said.At Chief Sullivan's Pub, owner Noelle Calixto was looking festive but her mood was far from it."We're somber but trying to stay spirited for the patrons, the last day and it's tough for all of us," she said.Calixto is closing her pub during the lockdown and laying off 10 employees.In the East Bay, diners were enjoying a last bite outdoors on Webster Street in Alameda.Joe Polisky owns Al's barber shop in Alameda. His customers were getting last minute haircuts before the doors closed temporarily at 6 p.m."It comes at the worst possible time, during the holidays. I think there would be less uncertainty because there's an end to the health order but I'm not certain January 4 is the day we'll return, so I'm worried about my barbers," said Polisky.Polisky hopes his barbers and hairstylists can apply for state unemployment benefits.