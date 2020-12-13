Coronavirus California

You're now allowed to see 1 other person outside your household, San Francisco's updated stay-at-home order says

By Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, you're now allowed to see one other person outside your household during the new stay-at-home order that started on Dec. 6

The city updated the COVID-19 restrictions saying, "As of December 10, the health order was updated. You can meet with 1 other person who doesn't live with you. You both can:

  • Take a walk

  • Hang out at the park

  • Play low-contact sports like golf, tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball (but don't share equipment)

    • Wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others when you leave your home."

    San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted, "This is a change."


    The tighter COVID-19 restrictions that started on Dec. 6 first advised all residents to not gather with anyone outside their household.

    Haney tweeted in a thread saying, "The original order was obviously ridiculous, unrealistic, extreme, so much so people wouldn't understand or follow it. The new version is still overly restrictive imo. The public health orders have to be connected to reality or they will increasingly be ignored completely."

    The other five Bay Area counties that joined the early stay-at-home order have not adopted the same update.

    In San Mateo County, officials made the decision to not follow the stricter rules yet. One of the reasons was because they thought not having any social support system outside the household is "detrimental," San Mateo Deputy Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan told ABC7 News last week.

    "We were concerned that also messaging towards saying that you shouldn't have any contact with any social support system, you know, anybody outside of the household, having those types of messages we thought for our community, will be actually detrimental," Chan said.

    San Francisco's current stay-at-home order is being enforced through Jan. 4, 2021 amid a dangerous surge of new cases and decreasing ICU capacity. San Francisco's Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Wednesday warned that San Francisco will run out of ICU beds by Dec. 27, if things don't get better.

    "To be blunt, we have one chance to turn this serious surge around and that chance is right now. But our window is narrowing and closing fast," said Colfax. "San Francisco, let's seize this moment, let's seize the day and turn this virus back. As you know, we are in the middle of a massive surge in San Francisco of COVID-19 cases. By far the worst surge to date. And I want to stress the significant impact that this surge will have on you, your neighbors and friends and family and future generations if we do not bend the trajectory of this surge right now."

