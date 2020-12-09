WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update amid stay-at-home order

Check back here and on Facebook at 12:45 p.m. to watch live.
This press conference comes after California updated its stay-at-home order to allow outdoor playgrounds to open. Mayor Breed tweeted that San Francisco outdoor playgrounds will reopen by Thursday.
San Francisco's current stay-at-home order is being enforced through Jan. 4, 2021 amid a dangerous surge of new cases and decreasing ICU capacity.
Almost all non-essential businesses are forced to shut down, with an exception for retail stores. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services all have to cease operations, both indoors and outdoors. Restaurants can only stay open for takeout or delivery.
San Francisco reported 17,384 new COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths as of Wednesday morning.
