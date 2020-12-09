Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor Breed to give COVID-19 update amid stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax are giving an update about COVID-19 and the new stay-at-home orders during a press conference Wednesday.

Check back here and on Facebook at 12:45 p.m. to watch live.

Everything to know about California's confusing new stay-at-home order

This press conference comes after California updated its stay-at-home order to allow outdoor playgrounds to open. Mayor Breed tweeted that San Francisco outdoor playgrounds will reopen by Thursday.

San Francisco's current stay-at-home order is being enforced through Jan. 4, 2021 amid a dangerous surge of new cases and decreasing ICU capacity.

California playgrounds allowed to open under updated stay-at-home rule

Almost all non-essential businesses are forced to shut down, with an exception for retail stores. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services all have to cease operations, both indoors and outdoors. Restaurants can only stay open for takeout or delivery.

San Francisco reported 17,384 new COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths as of Wednesday morning.

Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
