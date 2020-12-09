Coronavirus California

Drone footage compares San Francisco streets at the start of the pandemic to now

By Lauren Gee, Lola Chase
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are San Franciscans actually staying home amid newest stay-at-home order? We sent DRONEVIEW7 up to the city skies to find out.

At the start of the first stay-at-home order issued in March, San Francisco streets were fairly empty, indicating that people were staying home. Though this time, there are more businesses allowed to open, so it's not too surprising to see a few more people on the road.

DRONEVIEW7 captured footage of San Francisco's I-280 and along the Embarcadero in the early days of the pandemic. Nearly nine months later, traffic looks oddly similar.

What do you think, are people following the rules?

