Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Drone video shows eerily empty streets in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Streets across the Bay Area are eerily empty due to the novel coronavirus stay-at-home order.

ABC7 News viewer Kumi Rauf shared drone video showing places in Oakland that are usually bustling with activity, like Broadway and the Fox Theater.

DRONEVIEW7: Video of empty San Francisco streets after coronavirus shelter-in-place order

The streets appear almost completely empty as residents heed the orders.

A message on the marquee at the Fox Theater reads "Stay safe and healthy! Back soon!"

The pandemic has killed thousands of Americans.

