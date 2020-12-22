Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: San Francisco officials give update on COVID-19, stay-at-home order

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are giving an update on the city's COVID-19 response and stay-at-home order.

The press conference is scheduled to start at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

Both Breed and Colfax have been pleading with San Francisco residents to stay home and avoid socializing over the holidays. People traveling into San Francisco from outside the Bay Area are also being told to quarantine for 10 days.

San Francisco is also under a stay-at-home order through at least Jan. 4. It could be extended even further.

We'll update this story when we hear more from Mayor Breed and Dr. Colfax at noon.

