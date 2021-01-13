'It's complicated': Mayor Breed weighs in on SF's distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine

"We all want to open and get back to normal," Mayor London Breed said.
The city says it is following state guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution, prioritizing workers in health care settings and skilled nursing facilities.
"Rolling out the vaccine is a big deal and its complicated," Mayor Breed said.
On the skilled nursing facility front, all residents of Laguna Honda hospital have been offered a first dose.
Across the city, 13 of the 18 skilled nursing facilities have had vaccines offered to their residents through the federal pharmacy program for long-term care.
The remainder of skilled nursing facilities are expected to be completed this week.
City health officials say most San Francisco residents will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a private provider.
"When we have a sufficient supply of vaccine to meet need mass vaccination site we expect to have that site up and running," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's Director of Public Health.
For the uninsured and homeless population, the city is providing community outreach.
"Identifying civic facilities across the city including specifically in neighborhoods with the most highly impacted and vulnerable communities," said Dr. Colfax.
It's a massive undertaking to vaccinate a city and create an environment where businesses can thrive.
"Really when you think about it, we never knew how good we had it," said Mayor Breed.
Mayor Breed also announced relief for small businesses today including $62 million in grants and loans.
