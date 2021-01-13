COVID-19 vaccine

'It's complicated': Mayor Breed weighs in on SF's distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, the COVID-19 vaccine can't come soon enough.

"We all want to open and get back to normal," Mayor London Breed said.

RELATED: SF ramping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution, accepting out-of-county patients

The city says it is following state guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution, prioritizing workers in health care settings and skilled nursing facilities.

"Rolling out the vaccine is a big deal and its complicated," Mayor Breed said.

On the skilled nursing facility front, all residents of Laguna Honda hospital have been offered a first dose.

WATCH: SF Mayor London Breed on controversial French Laundry dinner
EMBED More News Videos

In a wide-ranging interview with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze on Getting Answers at 3pm, San Francisco Mayor London Breed says the Bay Area is in a dire situation.



Across the city, 13 of the 18 skilled nursing facilities have had vaccines offered to their residents through the federal pharmacy program for long-term care.

The remainder of skilled nursing facilities are expected to be completed this week.

City health officials say most San Francisco residents will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a private provider.

"When we have a sufficient supply of vaccine to meet need mass vaccination site we expect to have that site up and running," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's Director of Public Health.

RELATED: SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers amid COVID-19 surge

For the uninsured and homeless population, the city is providing community outreach.

"Identifying civic facilities across the city including specifically in neighborhoods with the most highly impacted and vulnerable communities," said Dr. Colfax.

It's a massive undertaking to vaccinate a city and create an environment where businesses can thrive.

"Really when you think about it, we never knew how good we had it," said Mayor Breed.

Mayor Breed also announced relief for small businesses today including $62 million in grants and loans.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelondon breedsan francisco county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
San Mateo Co. nursing students to be COVID-19 vaccinators
Tech CEO offers to raise funds for mass vaccination site in SF
Levi's Stadium could become mass COVID-19 vaccination center
Check your place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tech CEO offers to raise funds for mass vaccination site in SF
13 CA counties can exit stay-at-home order immediately
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
CA Democrats launch effort to discredit Newsom recall campaign
CA lifting stay-home order for Sacramento region
San Mateo Co. nursing students to be COVID-19 vaccinators
Pence rules out 25th Amendment to remove Trump
Show More
Levi's Stadium could become mass COVID-19 vaccination center
FBI offers $30K for info to arrest man with Bay Area ties
SoCal urges residents to 'mask up' even at home
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
CA's equity focus causing some vaccine delays, health sec. says
More TOP STORIES News